Three Additional Warehouses Planned on Mojave Drive in Victorville Totaling 1.35 Million Square Feet

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Victorville Planning Commission is set to review a forthcoming proposal for the development of three new warehouses in Victorville.

The warehouses, totaling 1.35 million square feet, will be located off Mojave Drive in the northwest corner of Topaz Road and Mojave Drive.

The applicant for this project is Mojave Gray 80, LLC., and the three undeveloped properties are zoned M-1 (Light Industrial) and C-2 (General Commercial).

In order to proceed with the development, the City as the lead agency under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) has determined that a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) must be prepared to assess any potential adverse environmental effects.

To gather valuable input and address possible concerns, the Planning Commission will conduct a public scoping meeting.

This meeting will give attendees the opportunity to receive a project overview presentation, provide their own comments, and express any environmental issues of concern.

The proposed project entails the construction of three industrial/warehouse buildings on approximately 81 acres of vacant land.

The total industrial/warehouse space will amount to 1,351,400 square feet, with the individual buildings ranging in size from approximately 91,100 square feet to 1,160,000 square feet.

Furthermore, the development will include various improvements such as loading docks, parking spaces, stormwater detention basins, and landscape areas.

Access to the site will be facilitated through seven driveways along Topaz Road, Onyx Road, and Mojave Drive. Truck access to the project site will primarily be via Cactus Road and Mojave Drive, which are designated truck routes according to the City’s General Plan and Victorville Municipal Code §12.36.050.

The DEIR will thoroughly assess the effects of the proposed project on several environmental factors, including aesthetics, air quality, biodiversity, cultural resources, and more.

Feasible mitigation measures and alternative solutions will be identified to minimize or eliminate any significant environmental impacts.

The project boundary is highlighted above.

Additionally, a mitigation monitoring and reporting program (MMRP) will be developed in accordance with the CEQA Guidelines.

The City has released a Notice of Preparation (NOP) to notify potential responsible agencies and solicit comments and suggestions regarding the preparation of the DEIR.

The NOP, which includes a brief project overview, can be accessed online on the City of Victorville Development Department’s website.

It has also been mailed to properties within a 300-foot radius of the project site.

Following the public scoping meeting, the City will incorporate relevant issues and information into the Draft EIR, expected to be released for public and agency review in early 2024.

The subsequent Final EIR will address any comments received during the review period.

The warehouse development proposal follows the recent approval received by Industrial Property Group, Inc. for a substantial 1.1 million square foot warehouse and distribution facility.

The approval was granted during the Planning Commissioners meeting on November 8, 2023. The approved development is located at the northeast corner of Mojave Drive and Mesa Linda Avenue, adjacent to this proposed project.

The City will hold the public scoping meeting on December 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 14343 Civic Drive, Victorville, California 92392. No decisions on the Project will be made at this meeting.

