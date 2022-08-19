All News
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Michael’s Arts & Crafts store in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Thousands of dollars worth of store merchandise were stolen from Michael’s Arts & Crafts in Victorville.
It happened just after 5:00 pm, on Monday, August 15, 2022, in the 11900 block of Amargosa Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that two male suspects stole multiple items from the store and exited out the rear of the building. “The items stolen included craft machines totaling several thousand dollars,” she stated.
The spokeswoman said detectives from the Victorville Police Station are following up on suspect leads. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
No gunshot victims located after reports of a shooting at Silverado High School in Victorville (VIDEO)
-
All News7 days ago
One person killed in Thursday night crash on US Highway 395 in Victorville
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
Adelanto man released from custody after arranging to meet a minor at a park
-
All News4 days ago
Wife launches Gofundme for motorcyclist killed on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Murder suspect wanted by LAPD shot and killed in Victorville stand-off
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
Lancaster man arrested after woman heard screaming from an apartment in Adelanto
-
All News6 days ago
Five Apple Valley High School students become licensed CNAs
-
All News7 days ago
Felon arrested after breaking into a car and stealing a Louis Vuitton wallet in Apple Valley