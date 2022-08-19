Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Michael’s Arts & Crafts store in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Thousands of dollars worth of store merchandise were stolen from Michael’s Arts & Crafts in Victorville.

It happened just after 5:00 pm, on Monday, August 15, 2022, in the 11900 block of Amargosa Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that two male suspects stole multiple items from the store and exited out the rear of the building. “The items stolen included craft machines totaling several thousand dollars,” she stated.

The spokeswoman said detectives from the Victorville Police Station are following up on suspect leads. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.

