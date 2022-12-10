Thirsty Victorville Rite Aid bandit flees with cash from register and two beers

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A thirsty bandit stole two beers from a local Rite Aid and an undisclosed amount of cash that he demanded from the register.

It happened on December 6, 2022, at 10:05 pm, at the Rite Aid located on the 16100 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from the Victorville station responded after a staff member from Rite Aid at 16120 Bear Valley Road in Victorville, called to report a strong-arm robbery that just occurred at their store.

“The suspect brought two beers to the checkout stand and demanded money from the cashier,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials confirmed.

The suspect fled with an unspecified amount of cash and the two beers.

He was described as a Hispanic male adult in his 30s with tattoos on his face and neck wearing a backwards yellow hat, and a blue surgical mask.

Police say the man was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and gray shoes at the time of the incident.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

No injuries were reported; and as of Friday, December 9, 2022, no suspects have been arrested.

