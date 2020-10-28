Third-alarm fire erupts in San Bernardino strip mall

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Approximately 60 firefighters are working a 3rd-alarm fire in the city of San Bernardino Tuesday night.

The fire was reported before 8:00 PM on October 27, 2020, at 4183 N Mountain View Avenue in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County Fire tweeted about the incident and reported fire in a multi unit strip mall with significant ember cast.

The call was upgraded to a 3rd Alarm prompting additional resources to respond to the incident. County Fire reported the fire was extending into multiple palm trees and adjacent storage buildings.

Crews were in an operational retreat and switching to a defensive fire attack, according to a tweet. The fire has established in 5 units of a large single story strip mall and there’s heavy fire through the roof.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

