All News
Third-alarm fire erupts in San Bernardino strip mall
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Approximately 60 firefighters are working a 3rd-alarm fire in the city of San Bernardino Tuesday night.
The fire was reported before 8:00 PM on October 27, 2020, at 4183 N Mountain View Avenue in San Bernardino.
San Bernardino County Fire tweeted about the incident and reported fire in a multi unit strip mall with significant ember cast.
The call was upgraded to a 3rd Alarm prompting additional resources to respond to the incident. County Fire reported the fire was extending into multiple palm trees and adjacent storage buildings.
Crews were in an operational retreat and switching to a defensive fire attack, according to a tweet. The fire has established in 5 units of a large single story strip mall and there’s heavy fire through the roof.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
NB-15 freeway closed near Barstow due to fatal officer involved shooting
-
All News5 days ago
Coroner ID’s driver killed in crash involving school bus on National Trails Highway
-
Apple Valley News7 days ago
Apple Valley in-person voting sites open Oct 26
-
All News4 days ago
3 people airlifted from crash on Palmdale Road in Phelan
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
3 suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking in Adelanto
-
All News4 days ago
Pedestrian struck by vehicle Friday night on Mojave Drive in Victorville
-
Adelanto News3 days ago
29-year-old man shot and killed in Adelanto
-
All News2 days ago
20-year-old pedestrian killed Sunday night in Victorville