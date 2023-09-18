Thieves smash display cases at jewelry store in Mall of Victor Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at the Mall of Victor Valley Monday afternoon.

At about 12:36 p.m., Sept. 18, 2023, witnesses say brazen thieves entered the Kay Jewelers, located at 14400 Bear Valley Road, breaking display cases and making off with merchandise.

Cell phone video of the robbery shared with VVNG showed two suspects wearing sweaters, hoodies, and gloves to conceal their identities. Armed with sledge hammers they broke out the display cases and emptied the stolen jewelry into a white plastic pot used for plants.

(photo: kay)

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Fleming said the suspects stole an unknown amount of items and fled the location prior to deputies’ arrival. “The suspects are still outstanding and the investigation is ongoing,” stated Fleming.

This is the second smash-and-grab robbery to occur this month at the mall.

On Sept. 6, Don Roberto’s Jewelers was targeted by a masked trio that used sledge hammers during that heist.

No suspect information was provided, and no further details were immediately available.

(Kay Jewelry was closed for an investigation. — Photo: Travis Dixon)

