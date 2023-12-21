Thieves break into multiple businesses overnight in the Victor Valley (video)

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An electronic store, a jewelry shop, and two pharmacies were among the seven businesses targeted by thieves overnight across the Victor Valley.

Authorities launched multiple investigations after at least seven commercial burglaries were reported to law enforcement on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Business name not provided:

At about 3:27 am, deputies responded to a burglary in the 20700 block of Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Pam Hoffman told VVNG the commercial burglary is being investigated further by detectives at this time and had no further information available for release.

The Medicine Shoppe:

At about 3:30 am, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into The Medicine Shoppe located in the 15500 block of Main Street in Hesperia. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak said the suspects took items before fleeing the location. The suspect or suspects are unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing. The spokeswoman had no further information available for release.

Best Buy:

At about 3:37 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered Best Buy in the 12100 block of Bear Valley Road through a rear door and stole multiple electronics. Officials said that a report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing.

Ozels Jewelers:

At about 3:40 a.m., multiple suspects forced entry into Ozels Jewelers and stole jewelry. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG the suspects fled the location and were not found. Officials said a report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

Contigo Pharmacy:

At about 3:54 am, suspects broke into Contigo Pharmacy in the 14900 block of Bear Valley Road and stole items from the pharmacy, including cash and medication. Spokeswoman Huerta said a report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing. An anonymous cell phone video shared exclusively with VVNG shows a group of five individuals wearing hoodies outside of the pharmacy and getting into a dark-colored sedan.

Saphire Massage:

At about 10:30 am, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into Saphire Massage located in the 17100 block of Main Street in Hesperia. The unknown suspect(s) took items before fleeing the location. The suspect(s) are unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Officials had no further information available for release.

Ferguson’s Enterprise:

Additionally, sometime between 12/18 and 12/19 an unknown suspect burglarized the business, Ferguson’s Enterprises located in the 15200 block of Anacapa Road, and stole two water heaters. Officials said a report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Hesperia station at 760-947-1500 or the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

