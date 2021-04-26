San Bernardino County Fair coming to Victorville in 2021

VICTORVILLE – The San Bernardino County Fair, in partnership with Helm and Sons Amusements, will put on a modified in person Fair that will include all your traditional Fair favorites including carnival rides and games, livestock, food and retail vendors, cold beer and live music from local bands.

The SBC Fair will be held over three weekends beginning May 29th and running through June 13th. Allowing the community an extra weekend of Fair fun for the whole family.

This year’s theme is “Reunite at SBC Fair.” Organizers couldn’t be more excited to welcome folks on to the grounds for the first time since 2019.

“We simply couldn’t let another year go by without treating our loyal attendees to the opportunity of coming in person to experience the best fair we can put on safely,” said CEO Jennifer Monter.

More details will be announced soon so stay tuned and follow us on social media @SBC_Fair or visit us at www.SBCFair.com for future announcements. We cannot wait to see you and reunite for the 2021 Fair.

