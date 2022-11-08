The public’s help is needed in identifying a stabbing suspect

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stabbing another person.

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:33 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 21000 block of State Hwy 18 for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report.

“The victim was parked at the location when the suspect approached him and began yelling, the suspect then proceeded to stab the victim,” stated the Apple Valley Police Department.

Police are searching for a Hispanic male, 30-32 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, 170 lbs., with short brown hair and a mustache, and are providing the best photo in hopes of identifying him.

He was last seen wearing glasses, black shoes, blue jeans, a black/white Dodger jersey, and a black Dodger baseball cap.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Arreola at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

