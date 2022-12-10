The Mall of Victor Valley welcomes 7 new retailers and restaurants

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – The Mall of Victor Valley announced six new retailers and restaurants that are now open and another opening later this month.

The new tenants include three national and international names, along with four retailers that are brand-new to the Victorville market.

Additionally, nearly 1 in 5 small-shop spaces in the center have refreshed or expanded their offerings this year.

(photo: Mall of Victor Valley Facebook)

List of new stores now open/opening:

Cotton On , (now open) Australia’s largest global retailer offering on-trend styles for women and men, with a company culture that prioritizes Doing Good along the way, working toward numerous social and environmental sustainability goals.

, (now open) Australia’s largest global retailer offering on-trend styles for women and men, with a company culture that prioritizes Doing Good along the way, working toward numerous social and environmental sustainability goals. JD Sports, ( now open)a British-based sports-fashion retail company that offers everything the whole family needs to elevate everyday casual looks to eye-catching new heights.

now open)a British-based sports-fashion retail company that offers everything the whole family needs to elevate everyday casual looks to eye-catching new heights. Pro Image Sports , (now open) is the leading destination for sports licensed merchandise, offering a world-class shopping experience for sports gear representing a large selection of NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and NCAA teams.

, (now open) is the leading destination for sports licensed merchandise, offering a world-class shopping experience for sports gear representing a large selection of NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and NCAA teams. Valliani Jewelers, (opening this month) a California born-and-bred jeweler presenting the finest diamonds and fine jewelry since 1999 at 15 locations across the state.

As well, the popular Sbarro pizzeria chain opened this summer. Other great new names that have opened at The Mall of Victor Valley – all also focused on delivering outstanding in-person experiences – include Bath & Body Works, with a new and expanded location, the second Victorville-area location of the sweet-smelling store for gifts and goodies, and Fix N Cover that make it simple to find cellphone and mobile device solutions.

(photo: Mall of Victor Valley Facebook)

To celebrate the opening of these new stores several of them will be offering FREE GIVEAWAYS at the mall’s Jingle All The Giveaways event on Saturday, December 10! JD Sports will be giving away a FREE Cell Phone Wallet, Valliani Jewelers FREE Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings, Sbarro a FREE Small Soda and Pro Image Sports FREE Sports Pencils. Limit one giveaway per store, per customer. No purchase necessary, while supplies last. Plus, a holiday DJ will be providing free entertainment and candy canes.

“As these dynamic retailers open their doors, the Mall of Victor Valley will reach 97% tenant occupancy, among the highest in the country, which demonstrates once again how essential this vibrant center is to the Victorville community,” said Laura André, Property Manager, The Mall of Victor Valley. “It is an honor to continue to serve as a place for our community to shop, dine and play with these new stores and restaurants.” Laura André, Property Manager, The Mall of Victor Valley

The Mall of Victor Valley is at the heart of Victorville as an unparalleled regional shopping and entertainment destination. The additions, which accounts for over 22,000 square feet of retail space, span categories including apparel, jewelry, health and beauty, shoes, sports, service, novelty, accessories and food.

