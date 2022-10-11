The legendary “Oldies But Goodies” DJ Art Laboe dies at the age of 97

It is with deep sadness we report the passing of Art Laboe, legendary pioneering radio icon and music veteran, the man who coined and trademarked the phrase “Oldies But Goodies™,” he was 97. He died peacefully at his home in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night, October 7, 2022 after a short case of pneumonia.

Condolences to Art’s legions of fans, family, friends, and colleagues. September 2022, marked 79 years as a radio performer marking the longest continuous period of broadcasting service.

Art Laboe’s legacy will endure as his team will continue to produce his current nightly request and dedication syndicated radio show, The Art Laboe Connection, which is heard on 93.5 KDAY/Los Angeles Sundays from 6pm-midnight, and weeknights from 9pm-midnight on KOCP/Oxnard, KQIE/Riverside-San Bernardino, KMRJ/Palm Springs, and many stations throughout the Southwest.

A memorial service will be announced later.

