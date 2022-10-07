The High Desert Fall Music Festival is coming to Adelanto Stadium on October 29, 2022

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The First Annual High Desert Music Festival is coming to the Adelanto Stadium and Events Center on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The event presented by Desert Community Bank will feature chart-topping greats from the 1970’s and 80’s. ConFunkShun, Lakeside, and Tierra Legacy will bring their hits to the stage and set the crowd ablaze. Also, featured will be the ever popular cover band, the Bromatics.

The legendary funk band ConFunkShun has a list of hits that include ballads like “Baby I’m Hooked (Right Into Your Love), Straight From The Heart and “Loves Train”. Some of their funky grooves include “Chase Me”, “Ffun,” and “Got To Be Enough.”

(Sapphire Marketing Inc. in partnership with the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is bringing the SoulCal Experience to the High Desert.)

Funky soul band Lakeside has been thrilling fans for more than four decades with hits like “Fantastic Voyage,” “It’s All The Way Live”, “We Want You – On the Floor” and “Raid.”

Tierra Legacy is made up of original members of Tierra and their children. Tierra Legacy will be performing many of the greatest hits of Tierra including the ever popular wedding song, “Together”, “Going In Circles” and perhaps the best breakup song of all time, “Let’s Just Kiss and Say Goodbye.”

The Bromatics are an old-school R&B singing group based in Southern California. Their tributes feature the Motown sound and groups like The Temptations, the Dramatics and others.

Sapphire Marketing Inc. was founded in 2010 and is a minority-owned boutique agency based in Southern California that has promoted and produced nearly 100 events over the last decade.

The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) business organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community, and fostering business development and prosperity.

Desert Community Bank has been serving the High Desert communities of San Bernardino County for more than 35 years and is part of the award-winning Flagstar Bank.

For more information about the Soul Cal Experience High Desert Music Festival or to get tickets go to the website www.soulcalconcerts.com or call Soul Cal Experience at 1-866-SOUL CAL/1-866-768-5225.

