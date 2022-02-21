The Dickey Foundation Awards Grant to Apple Valley Fire Protection District

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Dickey Foundation will present the Apple Valley Fire Protection District with a grant to purchase new air cushion and vehicle stabilization kits valued at more than $10,000.

The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, awards grants to provide first responders with critical personal protective equipment (PPE), safety gear and equipment they need to help make their job easier and, more importantly, safer.

Officials said the Dickey Foundation is proud to support local first responders by providing them with critically important equipment that will aid in being able to lift and stabilize large vehicles such as buses, semi-trucks, tractor-trailers, motorhomes, large moving vehicles, and other large vehicles.

“The Dickey Foundation is all about giving back to first responders who put their lives on the line every day while serving our communities,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We hope the Foundation donation helps provide a more sound and efficient way to rescue those involved in an accident with a large vehicle.”

The grant presentation will take place on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 11:30 am, at fire station 331 located at 22400 Headquarters Drive in Apple Valley.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.