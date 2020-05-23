The City of Big Bear will no longer enforce the Governor’s coronavirus orders

BIG BEAR, Calif. (VVNG.com) -The Big Bear Lake City Council unanimously made the decision to no longer enforce the Governor’s coronavirus orders and allow businesses to decide for themselves when to reopen.

“As a result of the Governor’s restrictions, the vast majority of local businesses have essentially been closed for the past 10 weeks, resulting in significant and continuing economic and social harm in our community. Tourism-dependent businesses have been especially harmed,” stated a city news release.

City leaders said the number of COVID-19 cases in the Big Bear Valley remained low for the duration of the event.

“As a result of the community’s diligence in adhering to these restrictions, combined with the isolated geography and unique natural environment of Big Bear Lake, COVID-19 has been and continues to be manageable in the Big Bear Valley,” stated city officials in a news release. ”

City officials said they’ve formally requested permission from the governor to implement its own Plan for the Safe, Responsible Reopening of Big Bear Lake, but has not received a response.

The news release said the City has no legal responsibility to enforce the Governor’s restrictions, and is hereby referring all Big Bear Lake businesses to the Governor’s Resilience Roadmap.

Officials said the City intends to no longer be involved in the communication or enforcement of the Governor’s orders.

“Businesses and residents should take responsibility for their own actions, should thoughtfully consider the Governor’s orders and the risks associated with their specific circumstances (including health, legal, financial, and licensing), and act accordingly. Risks of reopening certain businesses contrary to the Governor’s orders might include loss of State licenses applicable to certain businesses, among others,” stated the release.

The most vulnerable members of the community should continue to take special precautions, and limit interactions with others to the maximum extent practical.

With the Memorial Day holiday weekend upon us, and increased visitation expected this summer, the City of Big Bear continues to encourage all businesses and residents to exercise physical distancing (maintain 6 feet of separation), wear face coverings, and engage in proper personal hygiene where and when appropriate.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.