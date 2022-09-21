The Apple Valley Airshow is ready to fly on October 8, 2022

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The 19th Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA® Auto Parts Car Show is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s what everyone has been waiting for, a fun outdoor event!

The Apple Valley Airshow, a family favorite event, attracts spectators from all over Southern California. This year’s highlight includes the TA-4 Skyhawk military jet along with other military fly-bys.

Another highlight is Chuck Coleman in the Extra 300L performing extreme aerobatics. Coleman flight trained eight actors of “Top Gun: Maverick” in the same airplane he is flying at the Airshow. You’ll want his autograph!

A full schedule is planned including Dawn Patrol RV Formation Team, breathtaking aerobatics by the Undaunted Airshows formation aerobatics team, Air Racer Tony Higa in the Pitts, Air Racer and aerobatics pilot Vicky Benzing in her 1940 Boeing Stearman biplane, John Collver in his AT-6/SNJ “Wardog”, Rich Piccirilli with Just In Time Skydivers, Paratroopers jumping from the C-53 Skytrooper D-Day Doll, vintage warbirds like two North American P-51 Mustangs from Palm Springs Air Museum and TBM-3E Avenger and SBD-5 Dauntless, SNJ-5 Texan, P-38 Lightning, the B-25 Mitchell from Planes of Fame Air Museum to name a few. Spectators will have the opportunity to meet all the pilots and get autographs after their performances.

In addition to the sky excitement, on the ground you will see experimental and vintage airplane static displays, military vehicles, and the NAPA® Auto Parts Car Show “Show and Shine” along with Inglis Classics “Hot Rod Hotties” and the band Modd Rodds. Spectators are encouraged to stop by the NAPA® booth and pick up a form so you can vote for your favorite car.

The STEM Expo tent is fun for people of all ages, where they can learn to fly a plane, build an airplane, or a rocket! And, you won’t want to miss the General Atomics display and booth where you can see what they do right here in the High Desert. You will also see aerobatics performer Vicky Benzing’s sponsor California Aeronautical University with a real flight simulator where you can try your flying skills for free.

Community groups, volunteer organizations and our sponsors are a big part of the airshow. The show provides scholarships for local students in the STEM field. This has been a huge success.

You can browse booths offering information, souvenirs, food, and support the Rotary Club of Apple Valley Beer Garden. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aerial demonstrations are from 10

a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is only $10 cash, military active-duty with ID only $7 cash, children 11 and under free. Parking is free. Apple Valley Airport is located off Highway 18. Take Highway 18 to 21600 Corwin Rd. in Apple Valley. No animals except service animals are allowed at the event. No large coolers and no alcoholic beverages are allowed, no drones, no canopies or large umbrellas either. Bring chairs, sitting blankets, sunglasses, hats, sunscreen; and don’t forget your camera.

