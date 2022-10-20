Texas Man arrested in connection to ongoing theft at a solar facility in Dagget

DAGGET, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old man from Uvalde, Texas was arrested after an investigation into ongoing theft at a solar facility in Dagget, officials said.

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Deputies K. Lunde and J. Francis, of the Rural Crimes Division, conducted an investigation into a theft ring at Blattner Energy located at 40140 Silver Valley Road.

Sheriff’s officials said that over the course of the year 2022, there has been over $100,000.00 in property stolen from the facility, from metal theft to UTV utility vehicles.

The investigation led them to arrest an employee identified as, Rodrigo Garcia, after he was found to have stolen over $10,000 worth of metal (copper), in addition to theft of fuel and specialty tools, found in his personal vehicle.

Garcia was booked at the High Desert Detention Center. Garcia was later released on bail and is due to appear in court on November 29, 2022.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Lunde or Deputy J. Francis of the Rural Crimes Division, at 760-248-7655.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

