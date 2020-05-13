Tesla owner remotely locks carjacking suspect inside the vehicle

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Tesla owner helped Barstow police make an arrest after using the remote start function to lock a carjacking suspect inside the vehicle.

On May 8, 2020, at about 10:20 am, officers from the Barstow Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Fredricks Street regarding a vehicle theft in progress.

According to a news release, the reporting party stated that while he was sitting inside his Tesla T3 vehicle, a subject opened the driver’s side door and began screaming at him to get out of the car.

The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Charlie Smith, made the victim get out of his vehicle and then attempted to steal it.

“The victim stated that he was able to use his cellular phone to turn the vehicle’s engine off and lock the subject inside of the vehicle,” stated the release.

Arriving officers located Smith in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and placed him under arrest, officials said.

“When officers placed Smith under arrest, they observed that he was sweating profusely and was twitching and blinking his eyes rapidly. Smith’s behavior was also erratic and combative,” officials stated.

Smith was placed under arrest for carjacking and being under the influence of a controlled substance. According to public jail records, Smith is being held without bail due to PC3056 Violation of Parole. He’s scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on May 15, 2020.

