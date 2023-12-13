Tesla Announces Voluntary Recall for Certain Models Due to Safety Concerns

AUSTIN, TEXAS (VVNG.com) — In a recent development, Tesla, Inc. has voluntarily initiated a safety recall of certain vehicle models due to potential risks associated with their advanced driver-assistance feature, Autosteer.

The recall comes after extensive discussions and collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The affected models include specific MY 2012-2023 Tesla Model S vehicles produced between October 5, 2012, and December 7, 2023, as well as all MY 2016-2023 Model X, MY 2017-2023 Model 3, and MY 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with Autosteer and produced through December 7, 2023.

Tesla’s Autosteer system is part of the Basic Autopilot package, offering SAE Level 2 advanced driver-assistance features such as steering, braking, and acceleration support. However, in certain situations where drivers fail to maintain continuous responsibility for vehicle operation or misuse the feature, the risk of collision may be increased.

The software remedy, deployed via over-the-air updates, aims to enhance driver engagement and responsibility when Autosteer is engaged.

The update includes additional controls, alerts, and prompts to encourage drivers to remain attentive, with their hands on the steering wheel at all times, while using Autosteer.

It also introduces stricter checks during engagement and operation, especially in non-controlled access highway scenarios and when approaching traffic controls. Repeated failure to demonstrate responsible use of Autosteer may result in temporary suspension of the feature.

Tesla anticipates initiating the over-the-air software remedy from December 12, 2023, starting with certain affected vehicles.

The process will continue at a later date to cover all remaining affected models. The company intends to notify all Tesla stores and service centers about the recall on or shortly after December 12, 2023.

Following the required procedures, owner notification letters will be dispatched in accordance with regulatory guidelines set by 49 C.F.R. § 577.7, with planned mailing dates between February 10, 2024.

The safety recall decision took shape after constructive cooperation between Tesla and NHTSA throughout the evaluation process.

Tesla, while not fully concurring with the agency’s analysis, opted for a voluntary recall to address the concerns highlighted during the investigations.

This recall aims to provide enhanced safety and promote responsible usage of the Autosteer system.

Owners of the affected vehicles will receive the software remedy free of charge.

Tesla will not include a statement regarding pre-notice reimbursement in the Part 577 owner notification, as no out-of-warranty repairs are relevant to this particular condition.

Owners are encouraged to carefully review the recall notification and promptly contact Tesla or visit authorized service centers for further assistance.

For more information regarding this recall and specific instructions, please refer to the official NHTSA recall number 23V-838 or visit the manufacturer's website.

