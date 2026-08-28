Terry Easter Faces Two Murder Charges In Victorville Street Racing Crash That Killed Two Teen Girls; 5 People Arrested

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Five people have been arrested in connection with an Aug. 14 crash in Victorville that killed two teenage best friends, including an Apple Valley man now charged with two counts of murder after prosecutors said he was street racing at speeds reaching 117 mph.

Terry Lamar Easter, 50, is accused of racing before crashing into a vehicle occupied by the victims, ages 16 and 17, according to a newly released written statement from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office. Both teenagers were killed.

The California Highway Patrol previously said detectives with the Inland Division Major Crimes Unit arrested George Gary Sanchez, 49, of Riverside, the driver of a Dodge Charger, shortly after the crash. Investigators then began searching for Easter, who CHP identified as the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro that fled the scene.

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According to CHP, investigators determined Sanchez and Easter were driving at extremely high speeds through a residential neighborhood before the crash.

As the two vehicles approached the intersection of Ridgecrest Road and Elmwood Drive, an Acura TL carrying Maddalyn G. Dailey, 16, and Isabell Hill, 17, entered the intersection. The Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Charger struck the Acura, killing both girls, according to CHP.

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Prosecutors have now provided additional details about the crash, alleging Easter was racing at speeds reaching 117 mph.

The District Attorney’s Office also clarified that Easter’s child, who was riding in his vehicle at the time of the crash, was 8 years old. Previous information provided to VVNG had indicated the child was 11.

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According to prosecutors, Easter’s 8-year-old child was injured in the crash. Easter allegedly abandoned the child in the vehicle and fled the scene. People familiar with the situation told VVNG that the child has since been released from the hospital and is doing well.

As detectives searched for Easter, they arrested Ryan James Lewis, 45, of Victorville; Lukevy Shawntell Yates, 49, of Apple Valley; and Madge Wells, 74, of Apple Valley, on suspicion of being accessories after the fact under California Penal Code Section 32. CHP said all three cooperated with investigators and were later released.

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Easter surrendered to authorities on the morning of Aug. 26 following a multiday effort by CHP investigators to locate him.

“We are grateful to the California Highway Patrol who conducted a thorough investigation, leading to Defendant Easter surrendering to authorities and being taken into custody,” the District Attorney’s Office said in its written statement.

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CHP initially said Easter and Sanchez were booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Central Detention Center on allegations of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter with negligence.

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The District Attorney’s Office has since formally charged Easter with two counts of murder under Penal Code Section 187, one count of willful cruelty to a child under Penal Code Section 273a(a), and one count of engaging in a motor vehicle speed contest under Vehicle Code Section 23109(a).

“This was not an accident. Street racing at 117 mph is a deliberate and extraordinarily dangerous choice that ended the lives of two young best friends, exposing his own 8-year-old child to that danger, and abandoning his child after the crash to flee the scene.” District Attorney Jason Anderson said. “We intend to hold him responsible for every life devastated by his alleged actions.”

Easter is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 31 in Department V9 of the Victorville Superior Courthouse.

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