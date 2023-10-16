Tenant arrested after assaulting landlord over an eviction notice in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old man barricaded himself inside his trailer for several hours after he assaulted the landlord over an eviction notification.

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 4:29 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call in the 9200 block of Aragon Road in Phelan.

According to the call, a landlord told her tenant that she was evicting him and he physically assaulted her.

Deputies arrived at the location and found the victim with injuries from the assault. Sheriff’s officials said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The suspect, Kevin Figueroa, barricaded himself inside his trailer on the property and refused to exit.

After a standoff lasting more than four hours, Figueroa was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $40,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Ballinger, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

