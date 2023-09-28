Temporary Stops Signs to Be Placed at Two Intersections on Bear Valley Road Overnight

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The relocation of traffic signal controller equipment at two intersections along Bear Valley Road will begin tonight, and delays can be expected.

The affected intersections will be Ridgecrest Road at Bear Valley Road, and Bear Valley Road at Industrial Blvd.

The traffic signals will be dark and stop signs will be posted for all traffic to stop.

The equipment on Ridgecrest Road will be replaced on Thursday, September 28, 2023, with work starting at 9 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m., September 29.

On Friday, September 29, 2023, work will begin at 9 p.m. for the Industrial Boulevard traffic signal and end at 6 a.m, the following morning on September 30.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes and exercise extreme caution when driving within the vicinity.

