Temporary Fencing Goes Up Around Future Sam’s Club Site In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Temporary construction fencing has gone up around the site of the future Sam’s Club development in Hesperia, marking one of the first visible signs of activity at the property since the project received approval earlier this year.

The fencing was installed around portions of the project site last week near Amargosa Road and the I-15 Freeway. While the fencing signals early site preparations, VVNG has not received confirmation of when construction or major site work will officially begin.

The Sam’s Club development was approved by the Hesperia Planning Commission in a unanimous 4-0 vote on April 9, 2026. The project includes a 165,111-square-foot retail and grocery store, a tire and battery center, a gas station with 14 fuel pumps providing 28 fueling positions, and a 2,623-square-foot automated carwash.

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The approximately 25.4-acre development will be constructed on property north and south of Amargosa Road, south of the California Aqueduct, east of Key Pointe Drive and west of the I-15 Freeway.

The northern portion of the project, spanning approximately 16.7 acres near the California Aqueduct, will contain the main Sam’s Club building. Plans include surface parking, six truck-loading doors, designated curbside pickup areas, a vision center, food service area and other retail services.

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On the south side of Amargosa Road, approximately 8.67 acres adjacent to the Baker’s Drive-Thru will be developed with the Sam’s Club fuel station and automated carwash. The fuel station will not include a convenience store, and the drive-through carwash will not include vacuum stations.

As part of the development, plans call for significant improvements along Amargosa Road, including a new traffic signal, turn lanes, sidewalks, streetlights and driveway approaches serving both portions of the property. Improvements are also planned at the Key Pointe Drive and Main Street intersection.

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The project is expected to create approximately 260 permanent jobs and will provide 684 parking spaces across the development.

For now, the newly installed temporary fencing represents an early visible step at the long-vacant site. No confirmed construction start date or opening date has been announced.

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