Teenager Crashes Stolen Vehicle Into Business, Igniting Blaze

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A male juvenile was detained following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash and the vehicle catching on fire.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez reported that the vehicle, a burgundy 2018 Kia, had been reported stolen on the morning of Wednesday, July 10, 2024, from Victorville.

At approximately 1:50 pm, the car was spotted near Nisqualli Road and Amargosa Road. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield. Approximately two minutes later, the driver crashed the vehicle in the 15300 block of Bonanza Road and fled on foot.

VVNG member Heather Caldwell Westfall witnessed the incident and noted that the vehicle failed to make a stop and flew across Amargosa Road.

The car went over the sidewalk, through a chain-link gate, and ultimately crashed into the corner of Thurlow’s Heating and Air Conditioning. The vehicle caught fire, which partially spread to the exterior of the building.

The suspect tried to jump over a fence of a nearby business but eventually surrendered. “He was apprehended by deputies in a nearby alleyway and taken into custody,” said Rodriguez.

Victorville City Fire responded promptly and extinguished the fire. A Victorville City Code Enforcement officer assessed the building for any possible structural damage.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was available for release.





