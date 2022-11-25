All News
Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills.
San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa Road and Fremontia Road just before 4 p.m., Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022.
The teenager was transported to the landing zone that was established on Mariposa Road near Ranchero Road.
The adult male driver was not injured.
Deputies with Hesperia Police Department shut down Mariposa Road for a REACH helicopter to land, where the injured girl was further transported to a trauma center.
The teenager was alert and responding to commands of medical personnel.
According to a nearby neighbor, the Polaris was traveling west on Jenny Street when it overturned at the bottom of the hill.
Mariposa Road was re-opened once the helicopter lifted off. No further details were immediately available.
