Teenage Victim of Fatal ATV Crash in Hesperia Remembered by Family

Hesperia, California (VVNG.com) – An ATV quad crash in Hesperia has left a family grieving the loss of a beloved teenager.

The family of 16-year-old Fernando Gamiz Jr., a student at Oak Hills High School, has set up a GoFundMe page to help cope with the devastating loss.

The incident occurred on Friday, December 15, 2023, at approximately 7:54 p.m., on Escondido Avenue, just south of Ranchero Road. Fernando, affectionately known as “Ferny” or “Pebbles” by his loved ones, tragically lost his life in the collision.

Fernando had a passion for playing the accordion and brought joy to everyone around him, according to his family. The crash involved Fernando and his friend, who was riding a dirt bike at the time of the accident. Reports suggest that one of the off-road vehicles overturned, throwing Fernando onto the road and causing severe injuries, according to a VVNG article.

A bystander who happened to be in the vicinity of the accident came to Fernando’s aid, administering CPR until the arrival of the emergency responders.

Despite the immediate response from firefighters of the San Bernardino County Fire Department and their efforts to resuscitate him, Fernando was pronounced dead at Desert Valley Hospital.

Gamiz and his friend were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, witnesses said.

“It can happen to anyone. Not every child listens to their parents, of course he had a helmet and his dad didn’t know he had taken (the quad). It’s not easy, especially when you have 6 more kids to double-check. He had other siblings as well, and his dad was working at that time on something, unaware that Fer had left without a helmet,” expressed Marlita Keti, a relative of Fernando.

Eyewitnesses claimed that both teenagers were driving at high speeds in the area near Escondido and Ranchero Road just prior to the crash. The other rider, Fernando’s friend, managed to escape with minor hand injuries and facial abrasions but declined medical transportation.

In response to the crash, the California Highway Patrol initiated an investigation, temporarily closing off Escondido Avenue between Cromdale Street and Buffalo Road. An ATV quad and a dirt bearing a number 92 crashed on Escondido Avenue. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

To honor the memory of Fernando Gamiz Jr., his family has established a GoFundMe campaign titled “In memory of Fernando Gamiz Jr ‘pebbles’.” The family describes him as a vibrant and caring young soul, who always brought joy and laughter to any room. They expressed their deep sorrow over his loss and announced that all contributions will go towards supporting the family during this difficult time.

If you wish to contribute and support Fernando’s family, you can visit the GoFundMe page here. To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)