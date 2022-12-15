All News
Teen rushed to hospital dies from injuries after a crash Tuesday in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Daniel “Danny” Torres, 17, succumbed to his injuries after he was rushed to a local hospital in grave condition following a crash Tuesday.
It happened on December 13, 2022, at 1:39 p.m., in a dirt field near Zuni Road and Blackfoot Road involving a solo white truck.
When emergency personnel responded to the scene, they requested a helicopter but canceled it and transported Torres to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Apple Valley, where Torres died from his injuries.
“Due to a tragic accident, my 17-year-old nephew Danny lost his life. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, and cousin. His loud laugh and goofy sense of humor always lit the room up,” stated Diana Juarez, Torres’ aunt.
“Unfortunately, he was taken away from us at such a young age, with a whole life ahead of him. With a heavy heart, I ask for your help, a donation to be able to help pay for his funeral services & be able to lay my nephew to rest anything is greatly appreciated, God bless you all,” the family member wrote in a GoFundMe.
In about 16 hours, the GoFundme raised $1,140 for funeral expenses, the website showed. Anyone wishing to contribute can do so at the following link: GoFundMe.
No further details were immediately available.
