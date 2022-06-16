Teen riding dirt bike killed after crashing with SUV in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A teen riding a dirt bike was killed after colliding with an SUV Wednesday afternoon in the community of Phelan.

The collision was reported at 1:27 pm, on June 15, 2022, on Sunnyslope Road and Sahara Road, east of Sheep Creek Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the reporting party advised he hit a dirt bike rider. Per the logs, the male driver advised he was driving down a dirt road and a dirt bike came around the corner and hit the front of the SUV.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe also advised the 14 to 15-year-old male was not responsive but had a pulse, per the logs. Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced the rider deceased at the scene.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to conduct the investigation. Family and friends of the deceased started gathering at the scene after learning of the tragic news.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.