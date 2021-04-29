All News
Teen helping stranded motorist robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville teen was robbed at gunpoint after pulling over to help what he thought was a stranded motorist.
On April 26, 2021, at about 4:24 pm, the 19-year-old victim was assisting another male with car trouble and in need of a jump in the area of Hook Blvd and Arlette Drive.
“As the victim got into his vehicle to open the hood, 3 additional black males approached his vehicle with guns and demanded his belongings. The victim feared for his life and complied with their demands” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said the three males got into the other car with the suspect who was supposedly having car trouble and the foursome left the scene.
Deputies are actively investigating the armed robbery and no further information was available for release.
Anyone with info on the case is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in Cajon Pass crash identified as Apple Valley man
-
All News6 days ago
8 injured, including children in multi-vehicle crash in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Apple Valley man arrested for physically abusing 5-year-old girl
-
All News4 days ago
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into tree in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
San Bernardino County Fair coming to Victorville in 2021
-
All News3 days ago
Man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Victorville; suspect still at large
-
All News3 days ago
Driver under influence of marijuana crashes into cop car in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
26-year-old Barstow man killed in Apple Valley crash identified