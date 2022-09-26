Teen girls arm crushed during an OHV rollover accident near Hesperia Lakes

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old girl is recovering after her arm was crushed during an OHV accident in a desert area west of Hesperia Lakes.

It happened on September 20, 2022, at about 2:20 pm, and involved a 2021 Can-Am Maverick X3 that was traveling on the gas line road, west of Arrowhead Lake Road and south of Calpella Avenue, an area where off-highway vehicle (OHV) traffic is prohibited, officials said.

Through preliminary investigation, it is believed the driver identified as Marisol Aguilar lost control and the Can-Am rolled over, coming to rest on the driver’s side.

“The driver’s arm was crushed between the vehicle roll cage and the ground, resulting in major injuries to her arm. She was flown to a trauma center for treatment. Two passengers in the vehicle, an adult male and a 2-year-old child, were not injured during the crash,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Investigators from the Hesperia Station, Traffic Division responded and handled the investigation. It does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Deputy I. Sanchez at the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

MESSAGE FROM THE HESPERIA SHERIFF’S STATION:

Citizens and visitors to Hesperia are reminded that OHV operation of any kind is prohibited in the city of Hesperia and deputies will be contacting those in violation of City Ordinances as well as the California Vehicle Code.

OHV enthusiasts who are residents, as well as those who visit the area, are encouraged to seek legal riding opportunities available to them. Violators risk citation and impoundment of vehicles for failing to comply.

Information on legal riding areas can be found by contacting the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station OHV Enforcement Team, or by visiting California State Parks and Bureau of Land Management web sites.

