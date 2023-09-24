Teen girl slammed by deputy after a brawl at Victor Valley High School taken to hospital

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Cell phone video taken during a football game at Victor Valley High School showed a deputy slamming a 16-year-old girl to the ground as he attempted to break up a brawl.

On Friday, September 22, 2023, at approximately 6:28 p.m., deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to a fight at the school in the 16500 block of Mojave Drive.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the first deputy arrived at the scene and discovered multiple parties involved in the fight.

“The deputy deployed pepper balls toward the ground in an effort to disperse the crowd, but the effort was ineffective, and the parties began moving toward the deputy. As additional deputies arrived, another pepper ball round was deployed toward the subjects and a 16-year-old female grabbed the pepper ball launcher. A deputy pulled the female away causing her to land on the ground. During the incident, a 16-year-old male punched one of the deputies in the face,” stated the news release.

Deputies gained control of the male and placed him in custody. He was eventually arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Hall.

sheriff’s officials said the female was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The girl’s mother Priscilla V. Jeffers commented on the now-viral video and shared the following update with members of the Victor Valley News Group on Facebook.

“Those who are concerned my daughter has spinal injuries and is being transported to a trauma hospital down the hill, thanks to those who understand that this cop did something wrong. Justice needs to be served. This brutality is uncalled for.”

The incident is drawing attention and mixed emotions. Many commenters offered Priscilla uplifting support and demanded the officer be fired. While others disagreed and felt the officer was simply defending himself during an attack.

Sheriff’s officials said a report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review of charges against the male and female.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

