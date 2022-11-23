Teen arrested for hit and run of 9-year-old on Seventh Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A young girl critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Seventh Street in Victorville remains hospitalized and authorities confirmed they arrested the driver that fled.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 5:42 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to a 9-year-old female pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Seventh Street near E. Sand Street in Victorville.

Deputy A. Juarez with the Major Accident and Investigation Team (MAIT) assumed the investigation.

The victim, her aunt, and two younger siblings were walking in the roadway, across Seventh Street, when she was struck by a red 2014 Kia Forte driving in the northbound lane. The vehicle left the location before the police arrived.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a trauma center. She remains hospitalized for treatment of her injuries.

Within 12 hours, Juarez identified the suspect as Seth Moeller and arrested him at his residence in Oro Grande. Moeller was booked into custody at High Desert Detention Center on felony hit and run with injuries, and outstanding warrants for driving without a license.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

