Teen arrested after assaulting two people at a home in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 17-year-old teenager from Apple Valley was arrested after assaulting two people at a home, officials said.

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, at approximately 10:43 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 21300 block of Pine Ridge Avenue regarding an assault.



Deputy K. Mammolito responded and contacted the involved parties described as a 16-year-old male from Apple Valley and a 27-year-old male from Adelanto.

“An investigation revealed a 17-year-old male threatened another juvenile at the residence. An adult at the residence restrained the juvenile and was scratched and bitten. Prior to the threats, the juvenile had also left a large hole in a wall when he ripped a tv from the wall and subsequently broke the television,” stated sheriff’s officials in a written statement.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention Center on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and vandalism.



Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Mammolito with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)