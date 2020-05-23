Teen riding bike airlifted to hospital after being hit in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A 16-year-old riding a bike was airlifted to a trauma center after he was struck by a minivan Friday in Victorville.

It happened at about 6:54 pm, on May 22, 2020, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Eleventh Avenue. Upon arrival, emergency crews located a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound lanes and a black bicycle underneath the front bumper.

Victorville City Firefighters arrived and requested an air ambulance to land at nearby Desert Valley Hospital. Mercy Air 22 accepted the flight and airlifted the teen to Loma Linda University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Veronica Krolop told VVNG the teen is her son’s best friend and she was out riding with the teen on her motorized scooter when he was hit. Veronica said the sun was very bright and in her eyes as they attempted to cross Bear Valley.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.