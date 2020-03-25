Taylion High Desert Academy Informs Community of Possible COVID-19 Exposure

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — School officials at Taylion High Desert Academy said a staff member and parent have shown symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 and are informing the community about possible exposure.

“To our knowledge, neither has been positively diagnosed with COVID-19. Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to inform the community,” stated a school news release.

School officials said they continue to monitor and adjust operations due to the recent developments with the health, safety, and well-being of employees, students and community is their top priority.

“Upon learning of this case, we took a number of immediate steps to protect the health and safety of our students, families and employees,” said Timothy A. Smith, Executive Director of Taylion High Desert Academy. “We are conducting cleaning and sanitization of the affected school sites. We notified all other personnel at the school as well, instructing them to avoid our school sites and practice social distancing.”

School officials said to protect the privacy rights of the employee and the family, we are not releasing the names of the individuals. “However, we are taking immediate action to protect the safety of our employees and our families. Effectively immediately, all services, including special education support services, will be conducted remotely,” stated the release.

For more information on Taylion High Desert Academy, call (760) 843-6622. Also, make sure to visit the charter school online at www.taylion.com.

