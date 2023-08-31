Targeted Crime Suppression-Operation Consequences: August 19 – 25, 2023

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. — Between August 19, 2023, and August 25, 2023, investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.



During the one-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of Apple Valley and Victorville on August 25, 2023, 19 search warrants were served in San Bernardino, Victorville, Apple Valley, and Rialto.

Investigators made 19 felony arrests and seized 12 firearms, two of which were unserialized (ghost guns.) In addition, investigators located and seized nearly two pounds of narcotics.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression.

The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.



Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks, in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and patrol stations, as well as California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Probation.

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.

List of locations:

4700 Block of N Mayfield Ave, San Bernardino

600 Block of Fairway Ave, San Bernardino

13700 Block of Mimosa Rd, Victorville

500 Block of East Second St, Rialto

15000 Block of Bluffside Ln, Victorville

14300 Block of Mojave Ln, Victorville

24200 Block of Cahuilla Rd, Apple Valley

15900 Block of Condor Rd, Victorville

16500 Block of Green Tree Blvd, Victorville

16100 Block of Tawney Ridge Ln, Victorville

16200 Block of Green Hill Dr, Victorville

15600 Block of La Paz Dr, Victorville

16200 Block of Kasota Ct, Apple Valley

11400 Block of Saratoga Rd, Appley Valley

15700 Block of Meseta Rd, Victorville

Copy URL URL Copied