Target, Walmart, and other stores in the Victor Valley close early amid looting concerns

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Target and Walmart stores in the Victor Valley are among many other businesses that have made the decision to board up their windows and close early due to fears of looting.

VVNG has received several flyers that were shared across social media platforms encouraging people to loot certain locations on specific dates and times.

Many of the businesses located in the Jess Ranch shopping center at the intersection of Bear Valley and Apple Valley Roads have boarded up their doors and sent employees home for the day.

The Apple Valley Police Department said they’ve received many calls about miss information and issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

At this time, there are no known reported incidents of protest or rioting taking place in our Town and no curfew has been implemented.

You may see businesses closing early and boarding up. This is being done at their own discretion and not at the recommendation of the police department. -Apple Valley Police Department

Town of Apple Valley officials confirmed via Facebook they have not issued a curfew and some businesses have closed or boarded their doors but not at the direction of the Town or Apple Valley Police. The Town is aware of only one upcoming peaceful protest. There have been no reports of incident or property damage.

According to an email from the Apple Valley Board of Directors, a protest at the Jess Ranch Market Place is planned for June 3, 2020. “We strongly recommend you stay away from the area for the entire day,” stated the email.

The Cities of Adelanto and Barstow have both declared a local emergency and enacted curfews starting at 6:00 pm today, to 6:00 am on Tuesday. Officials said the curfew will remain in place until further notice.

Victorville City Spokeswoman Sue Jones told VVNG the City of Victorville does not have plans to enact a curfew at this time. “We will continue to monitor the situation,” stated Jones. Deputy City Manager for the City of Hesperia Rachel Molina said Hesperia does not currently have plans to enact a curfew.

Pallets if soil block the front door of the Walmart. (Photo by Marla Shackelford//Facebook)

(photo Nicole Thomas//Facebook)

(photo by Kellie Ventroni//Facebook)

Walmart on Highway 395 (Photo by Rebecca Daniel Espinoza-Diaz)