Tanker Fire on SB I-15 near Oak Hill Road caused traffic delays on Tuesday morning

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Tuesday morning, drivers on the southbound Interstate 15 faced unexpected delays just past the Oak Hill Road exit following a tanker truck fire.

At approximately 11:10 am, on May 14, 2024, the driver of the tanker, which was carrying an unidentified liquid, noticed smoke emanating from one of the rear tires.

Due to ongoing construction, and the lack of a roadside shoulder near the top of the Cajon Pass, the driver smartly positioned the vehicle in the slow lane before detaching the tractor from the trailer. This quick thinking prevented further damage to the tractor cab.

Authorities, including the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, were promptly on the scene. They successfully closed off the two rightmost lanes to traffic and extinguished the flames swiftly, avoiding what could have been a more severe incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest a possible mechanical issue with the trailer’s rear brakes or a wheel bearing might have sparked the blaze.

No injuries were reported and traffic was back to the normal flow by 1:00 pm.





