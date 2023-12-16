Tacos Mexico Moves into Former Burger King Building in Victorville; Drive Thru Equipped

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Tacos Mexico, known for their mouth-watering tortas, tacos, and burritos featuring a variety of meat options such as Carne Asada, Al Pastor, and Carnitas, has officially opened their new location at 14876 Bear Valley Rd.

This newly acquired 3200 square foot building holds past memories, having previously housed a Burger King restaurant. Notably, the new Tacos Mexico is conveniently situated adjacent to their previous location.

The scent of whoppers that permeated the premises since Burger King’s tenure in 1987 has been replaced by the enticing aroma of authentic Mexican cuisine.

Set to serve customers as of December 15, this freshly renovated establishment offers a diverse range of Mexican delicacies.

With the addition of a drive-thru service, patrons can now conveniently place to-go orders with ease. Additionally, customers have the option to enjoy their meals inside the dining area or opt for delivery.

Tacos Mexico boasts multiple locations across Southern California, including Los Angeles, as well as Arizona and Las Vegas, NV. Mark your calendar for the upcoming Grand Opening in January!

Situated just off the 15 freeway, the new Tacos Mexico can be found at 14868 Bear Valley Rd, Victorville, CA 92395. Make sure to pay them a visit!

The Tacos Mexico Story

The journey of Tacos Mexico dates back to 1975 when its founder, Antonio Moreno, took to the streets with a catering truck, crafting his authentic Mexican tacos using the freshest ingredients and cherished family recipes. The overwhelming success led to the opening of the first “brick and mortar” restaurant in 1977, located at 913 S. Broadway in Los Angeles, which continues to operate to this day.

As time went on, Mr. Moreno expanded the menu to include various delectable options such as tortas, sopes, quesadillas, and burritos. These offerings showcased specially prepared meats, including flavorsome choices like Carne Asada, Buche, Cabeza, Al Pastor, Pollo, Carnitas, Tripas, and Lengua. In tandem with menu diversification, Tacos Mexico grew exponentially, establishing additional restaurants throughout Southern California, encompassing Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties. The restaurant chain also expanded its presence outside of California, setting foot in Nevada and Arizona.

By the year 2000, the number of Tacos Mexico restaurants had soared to nearly 100 locations across three states. Throughout its expansion, Tacos Mexico remained true to its origins, consistently utilizing only the freshest ingredients in the preparation of its dishes. Unfortunately, Mr. Moreno passed away in 2009, but his legacy lives on through his cherished recipes and the continued vision of serving authentic Mexican cuisine. Each meat is meticulously seasoned by hand, marinated, and cooked on-site. Similarly, all the sauces and salsas are painstakingly crafted from scratch. Today, Tacos Mexico caters to a diverse clientele who share a common passion for relishing fresh and authentic Mexican gastronomy.

