Taco man robbed at gunpoint near La Mesa and Cantina in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A taco man working late-night in Victorville was robbed at gunpoint, officials said.
At about 12:47 AM on Sunday, August 17, 2020, deputies responded to a robbery in the area of La Mesa Road and Cantina Drive.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG four black males approached the taco vendor and brandished a handgun.
Rodriguez said the suspects took the victim’s phone and money from the tip jar before fleeing into the desert.
Deputies conducted an area check but were unable to locate the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
