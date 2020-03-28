Taco Bell hopes to give away 1 million tacos on March 31st

Free Doritos® Locos Tacos to all drive-thru guests on Tuesday, March 31

Free delivery through GrubHub for all orders $12 and up (before tax, tip, and fees). Visit www.tacobell.com/delivery to check delivery availability and additional terms

IRVINE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Taco Bell announced it’s hoping to give back by giving away 1 million free Doritos Locos Tacos to everyone in America on Tuesday, March 31st.

Drive-thru guests will receive a free seasoned beef Doritos Taco, with no purchase necessary and from the comfort of your own car.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we’re giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp. “I’m also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and we’re turning on Round Up in the drive thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too.”

The deal is available at participating locations while supplies last and not available with delivery orders.

