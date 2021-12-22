T-Mobile, AT&T, and Seventh Street Smoke Shop in Victorville robbed

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are continuing to investigate robberies at a T-Mobile, AT&T, and seventh Street Smoke Shop in Victorville.

On December 10, 2021, at about 5:24 pm, deputies responded to AT&T located in the 12600 block of Amargosa Road reference to a robbery. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak said, when deputies arrived, it was learned, three unknown male suspects entered the location taking multiple items before fleeing the scene.

Another robbery was reported approximately two hours later and only a few miles apart. At about 7:32 pm, deputies responded to the T-Mobile located at 14213 Seventh Avenue and learned two unknown male suspects entered the location taking multiple items before fleeing the scene.

On December 12th at about 5:40 pm, the Seventh Street Smoke Shop in Victorville was robbed at gunpoint. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG when deputies arrived they learned three unknown male adult suspects entered the location. While in the location one suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and took items before fleeing the scene. The victim was not injured during the reported robbery.

The spokeswoman said no further information was available and the investigations are still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

Editor’s note — VVNG inquired via email with the spokeswoman at the Victorville station about the robberies mentioned in this article on December 14th. The information was provided to VVNG on the morning of December 21st.