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SWAT Team Responds To Hesperia After Possibly Armed Suspect Flees Victorville Deputies

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 6:28 pm | Aug. 18, 2026 Updated 6:28 pm | Aug. 18, 2026
SWAT Team Responds To Hesperia After Armed Suspect Flees Victorville Deputies

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Members of a sheriff’s SWAT team were deployed Tuesday evening in the area of Summit Valley Road and Las Flores Road in Hesperia after a possibly armed suspect reportedly fled from deputies in Victorville.

The incident began at about 3:33 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, when deputies responded to the 15100 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville for a report of a man with a gun, according to information provided by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Gloria Orejel.

“The suspect fled at a high rate of speed to the current location. The scene is still very active,” Orejel said.

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As of about 6 p.m., members of the SWAT team were geared up in the area of Summit Valley Road and Las Flores Road.

A sheriff’s helicopter was also observed flying over the area and broadcasting public-address announcements directing the suspect to come out with his hands up.

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Additional details regarding what led to the initial call, the suspect’s identity, and whether anyone was injured were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 6:28 pm | Aug. 18, 2026 Updated 6:28 pm | Aug. 18, 2026
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