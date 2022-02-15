SWAT team responds to a barricaded man inside the Jess Ranch community in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s SWAT team responded to a barricaded suspect within the Jess Ranch community on Tuesday morning.

At about 6:36 am, on February 15, 2022, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the 19200 block of Elm Drive in the Cedarbrook North 55+ community after receiving reports that a resident allegedly armed with a gun was barricaded inside his residence.

One neighbor spoke to VVNG and said he was attempting to move his wife’s vehicle when the suspect started yelling at him that he would kill him with his gun.

Family members at the scene reportedly attempted to negotiate with the barricaded suspect to peacefully surrender and exit the residence.

At about 12:25 pm, the suspect walked out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident. SWAT members made entry into the home to ensure everything was safe.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(photo by Albert Balderas)

(photo by Albert Balderas)

(photo by Albert Balderas)

