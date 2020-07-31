SWAT standoff unfolds in Apple Valley neighborhood

UPDATE @ 8:00 PM: Sheriff’s officials confirmed the incident ended at 6:53 PM and it was determined no one was inside the home.

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stolen vehicle parked outside of a residence in an Apple Valley neighborhood has prompted a response from the SWAT team.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said at about 12:48 PM on July 30th deputies took a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a location at Bear Valley and Apple Valley Roads.

Miller said approximately 10 minutes later, deputies located the vehicle at a residence in the 12400 block of Pocono. “It is believed the suspect that stole the vehicle is inside the home on Pocono,” stated Miller.

Deputies have been making PA announcements advising the individual to come out with their hands up.

Members of the SWAT/SED have arrived at the scene. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.