SWAT responds to Apple Valley for a man shooting inside a home

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A SWAT team responded to Apple Valley after receiving reports of a male shooting inside a home Monday evening.

It happened at about 5:00 PM on February 8, 2021, in the 20000 block of Sonoma Road in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told VVNG when deputies arrived at the location, the man was uncooperative and would not exit the residence leading to a response from the SWAT team.

“Just before midnight they made entry and arrested Gregory Kearney, a 74-year-old resident of Apple Valley without incident. He was booked for shooting at an inhabited dwelling,” stated Bachman.

Gregory Michael Kearney is currently being held in lieu of $400,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on February 11, 2021.

