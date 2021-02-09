All News
SWAT responds to Apple Valley for a man shooting inside a home
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A SWAT team responded to Apple Valley after receiving reports of a male shooting inside a home Monday evening.
It happened at about 5:00 PM on February 8, 2021, in the 20000 block of Sonoma Road in Apple Valley.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told VVNG when deputies arrived at the location, the man was uncooperative and would not exit the residence leading to a response from the SWAT team.
“Just before midnight they made entry and arrested Gregory Kearney, a 74-year-old resident of Apple Valley without incident. He was booked for shooting at an inhabited dwelling,” stated Bachman.
Gregory Michael Kearney is currently being held in lieu of $400,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on February 11, 2021.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News1 day ago
Suspect shot dead by neighbor after killing mother and stabbing father in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Two homeless men arrested for attempted murder in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
-
All News1 day ago
Police find 65 pounds of meth inside a stolen truck in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Southbound 15 freeway in Barstow closed due to tractor-trailer crash
-
All News4 days ago
4,300 marijuana plants seized during search warrants in El Mirage
-
All News1 day ago
10-year-old found safe
-
All News15 hours ago
Victorville woman, 26, arrested for attempted murder after stabbing boyfriend