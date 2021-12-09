All News
SUV pulling horse trailer jackknifes on NB I-15 in Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — All lanes of the northbound I-15 freeway were briefly stopped after an SUV pulling a horse trailer jackknifed.
It happened on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at about 4:38 am, just south of Oak Hill Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a wheel came off the horse trailer and caused it to jackknife. The Ford Excursion came to a stop facing the wrong way on the freeway and blocking the no. 1 and no.2 lanes.
CHP briefly stopped all lanes of traffic while an employee from Pepe’s Tow hooked up the vehicles. The trailer was empty and no injuries were reported.
