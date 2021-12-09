SUV pulling horse trailer jackknifes on NB I-15 in Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — All lanes of the northbound I-15 freeway were briefly stopped after an SUV pulling a horse trailer jackknifed.

It happened on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at about 4:38 am, just south of Oak Hill Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a wheel came off the horse trailer and caused it to jackknife. The Ford Excursion came to a stop facing the wrong way on the freeway and blocking the no. 1 and no.2 lanes.

CHP briefly stopped all lanes of traffic while an employee from Pepe’s Tow hooked up the vehicles. The trailer was empty and no injuries were reported.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.