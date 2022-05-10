All News
SUV driver airlifted after rollover crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of an SUV was flown to a trauma center after a rollover crash on the I-15 freeway Monday in Hesperia.
It happened at about 12:10 am, on May 9, 2022, along the northbound I-15 between Main Street and Bear Valley Road. The crash involved a red Ford Explorer SUV and a tractor-trailer combination.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and confirmed the driver of the SUV was trapped and required extrication. A helicopter was requested to land in an empty lot near Bishop and Poplar, near US-395.
Firefighters extricated the critically injured driver and flown to Antelope Valley Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The driver of the semi stopped along the shoulder near the accident and was not injured.
The Victorville California Highway Patrol station is handling the investigation.
