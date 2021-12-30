SUV crashes with semi on NB I-15 Thursday morning in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Heavy rain and fog may have contributed to a Thursday morning crash involving an SUV and a semi on the I-15 freeway.

It happened on December 30, 2021, at about 4:51 am, on the northbound I-15 near Kenwood Avenue in the Cajon Pass.

A red Ford Explorer collided into the side of a tractor-trailer and became disabled and sideways in the middle of the no. 3-4 lanes.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The reporting party was unable to move the vehicle likely from the extensive damage to the engine area.

Northbound traffic came to a drastic slowdown as motorists merged into lanes and drove around the crash. No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.