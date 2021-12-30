All News
SUV crashes with semi on NB I-15 Thursday morning in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Heavy rain and fog may have contributed to a Thursday morning crash involving an SUV and a semi on the I-15 freeway.
It happened on December 30, 2021, at about 4:51 am, on the northbound I-15 near Kenwood Avenue in the Cajon Pass.
A red Ford Explorer collided into the side of a tractor-trailer and became disabled and sideways in the middle of the no. 3-4 lanes.
The reporting party was unable to move the vehicle likely from the extensive damage to the engine area.
Northbound traffic came to a drastic slowdown as motorists merged into lanes and drove around the crash. No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
