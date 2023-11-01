SUV crashes into Apple Valley Smiles and Orthodontics

CORRECTION: The business damaged by the SUV was Apple Valley Smiles and Orthodontics and not Luxury Nails & Spa as previously reported.

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed into Apple Valley Smiles and Orthodontics.

It happened at about 10:23 a.m., on November 1, 2023, in the 12200 block of Apple Valley Road, near Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the incident and confirmed there were no injuries.

Firefighters requested for Apple Valley Building & Safety to respond to the scene. Just before 11:00 a.m., a tow truck had already arrived and was in the process of removing the SUV.

The cause of the accident is unknown and under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department.

(Photo: Laura Dado)

