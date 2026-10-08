SUV Crashes Into Hi Desert Liquor in Apple Valley, Woman Transported to Hospital

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was transported to a local hospital after the SUV she was driving veered off Bear Valley Road and crashed into a liquor store in Apple Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported on October 7, 2026, at approximately 2:27 p.m. in the 22020 block of Bear Valley Road, at Hi Desert Liquor II.

The vehicle, a red Chevrolet Equinox, knocked over several concrete-filled pipes installed to protect the building before crashing into the structure and a cage containing propane fuel tanks.

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According to sheriff’s officials, preliminary information indicates the SUV was traveling eastbound on Bear Valley Road when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and struck the business.

The impact caused moderate damage to the building, officials said.

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The female driver was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. A 2-year-old passenger was also inside the SUV at the time of the crash but was not injured.

Authorities said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash at this time.

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department.

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