SUV And Pickup Truck Collide At Fairburn Avenue And Peach Avenue In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — At least two people were injured Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fairburn Avenue and Peach Avenue in Hesperia.

The crash was reported at about 3:05 p.m. and involved a 2012 Hyundai Tucson and a 2017 Ram 1500 Express pickup truck.

Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and found the Ram overturned on its side, with two occupants trapped inside. Both occupants required extrication and were removed from the vehicle by firefighters.

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A total of two ground ambulances were requested to respond to the scene.

The black Ram 1500 overturned onto its side near the shoulder of the roadway, while the white Hyundai Tucson sustained major front-end damage and came to rest facing the overturned pickup.

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Debris was scattered across the roadway as firefighters, deputies, and other emergency personnel worked at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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